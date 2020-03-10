Wexit Saskatchewan becomes official political party

Saskatchewan has a new political party.

On Tuesday, Elections Saskatchewan announced that Wexit Saskatchewan has achieved official party status.

Interim Leader Jake Wall said the party submitted more than 3,500 signatures from 12 constituencies to register as a party.

Wall said he's confident Wexit Saskatchewan could win at least one seat in the upcoming provincial election as frustrations with the federal government grow.

The Wexit Saskatchewan Party aims to separate from the rest of Canada.

It also advocates scrapping the federal carbon tax, as well as protecting the province's coal industry.

The party needed to submit a petition signed by no fewer than 2,500 voters. One thousand of those signatories must reside in 10 different constituencies, with a minimum of 100 voters from each of those constituencies.

Elections Saskatchewan said all signatures must have been written within six months of the date of the application.

Party status means Wexit Saskatchewan can now solicit and receive contributions as well as offer tax rebates for donors.

Wexit Saskatchewan is the sixth registered political party in the province.

