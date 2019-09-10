WestJet cancels 10 Sask. flights to sunny locations after Max 8 grounding continues

Saskatchewan travellers looking to fly south for the winter this year might be in for a bumpy ride.

This week, WestJet announced flight cancellations from airports in Regina and Saskatoon.

The company blamed the disruptions on Boeing's 737 Max 8 jets. The planes were pulled from service by Transport Canada after 346 people were killed in crashes involving Indonesia's Lion Air in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines in March of this year. Both incidents involved the Max 8.

"Guests who hold a current reservation impacted by this update will be notified proactively if there are changes to their itinerary," wrote WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell. "Where possible, we will work to substitute other aircraft directly onto a route and will not impact a guests itinerary so notifications will not be necessary."

The following flights will be affected:

Saskatoon-Phoenix : Three weekly flights suspended.

: Three weekly flights suspended. Regina-Orlando : One weekly flight suspended.

: One weekly flight suspended. Regina-Phoenix: Three weekly flights suspended.

Three weekly flights suspended. Regina-Cancun: suspended one weekly flight in November. WestJet will operate one weekly flight in December.

suspended one weekly flight in November. WestJet will operate one weekly flight in December. Regina–Puerto Vallarta: One weekly flight suspended. WestJet will continue to operate once weekly in November. Two weekly flights will be suspended in December.

Air Canada and Sunwing already pulled all Max 8s from their schedules until next year.

WestJet said the suspensions are temporary and that flights will resume once the Max 8 is cleared to return to service. However, that won't happen until January 5, at the earliest.

Transport Canada hasn't said when the ban will be lifted.

Boeing says a system designed to help keep the Max 8 stable seemed to be a factor in each crash.

Many other governing bodies, including China, the United States and the European aviation authority, have banned the planes from their airspace.

WestJet currently owns 13 Max 8 jets, accounting for 10 per cent of its fleet.

Many other flights from Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto have also been affected.