Phishing scams claim to provide live feeds of 2019 Western Canada Summer Games

A major sports event in Saskatchewan has attracted scammers.

Phishing pages on Facebook are promising to livestream events at the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games in Swift Current, according to organizers of the event.

The pages are fake and are looking to take people's money or information.

While the Games streamed Friday's opening ceremonies, no one is broadcasting the events on the internet.

Organizer Carrie Voysey said people need to be careful.

"The Games is a bigger event in Canada, so I'm not 100 per cent surprised," she said. "Phishing is a common thing out there right now."

Voysey says people need to ensure they are on official pages.

"We all need to be cognizant of whether they're using the right logo or the right extension, and whether it is an authentic site," she said. "People are wanting to grab our information."

Organizers have reported the illicit pages.

The Western Canada Summer Games features athletes from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut. The event has an official website (www.2019wcsg.ca) along with Twitter, Instagram, (@2019wcsg) and Facebook (2019 Western Canada Summer Games Swift Current) accounts.

Anyone that has questions about online information sources for the Games are invited to email media@2019wcsg.ca or call (306) 741-5346 for confirmation.

Athletes from across Western Canada will be competing in Swift Current until Sunday.

With files from David Shield