Warm weekend weather breaks records in 16 Sask. communities

Environment Canada says a low pressure system in Yukon and the Northwest Territories was responsible for very warm weather across Saskatchewan Saturday that saw records broken in 16 communities , from Uranium City in the north to Yorkton in the south.

"Because that low pressure system was way up north, it induced this southerly to southwesterly flow of really, really warm air that spread all across Western Canada," said meteorologist Terri Lang.

"We saw the nice weather that the Grey Cup had and it spread all across Western Canada."

In Yorkton, the high of 8.4 C broke a record that had been in place since 1942, or 77 years ago.

One of the most dramatic increases was seen in the Waskesiu Lake area, where the nighttime low was recorded at 1.8 C, a sharp increase from the previous record of -3.6 C set in 2001.

Lang said areas with very long-standing weather recording stations, like Regina and Saskatoon, managed to hold onto their previous warm weather records.

The meteorologist also said the lack of snow cover, steady winds and cloud cover helped with the warm temperatures, especially overnight.

Here's a list of daytime temperature records set on Saturday: