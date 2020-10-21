'We're very, very sad': Saskatoon group home CEO reacts to new restrictions due to high COVID case count

The CEO of a large group home in Saskatoon is disappointed that restrictions have been put back in place for Saskatchewan Health Authority care homes, hospitals and other facilities.

On Wednesday morning, the authority began restricting visits to long-term care homes and other facilities for at least the next two weeks.

Suellen Beatty, CEO of Sherbrook Community Society, which includes two large care homes in the city, said it's going to be hard to bring back restrictions for the people she serves.

"We're very, very sad about this, because we have worked so hard to connect our residents back with their families and their friends," said Beatty.

"I think about the resident today or the first family member who is going to come and they're looking forward to a visit and it really can't happen."

On Tuesday, the Saskatoon region had 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 101 active cases in total, making it the province's most active region.

The health authority said family visitation was being limited to keep people safe.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly," read a statement from the authority.

"These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe."

Visitors will be allowed for compassionate reasons, including supporting people in end-of-life care, major surgery, critical care, pediatrics, long-term residents whose care needs are not met or patients with specific challenges.

Anyone who visits one of the facilities will have to go through a health screening, including a temperature check and filling out a questionnaire. Visiting family will have to wash their hands going in and out of the facility, and will have to wear a mask.

No support

Beatty is concerned that family members are not going to be allowed to volunteer their time to help loved ones with basic needs.

"They supplement our staff levels and we desperately need them," said Beatty.

"As people know, the staffing levels in long-term care are , in my opinion, not what they should be. And so we rely on these family members each and every day."

Beatty said she understands the need for the restrictions, but that it's going to be very hard on her residents.

"I think that the cure for this is worse than the disease we're trying to prevent," she said.

"I see the loneliness, helplessness and boredom."

She asked people in the city to follow COVID-19 rules and flatten the curve, so family members can return as soon as possible.

The restrictions will be in place until at least Nov. 3, when they will be reassessed.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.