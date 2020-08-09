'We loved him to the max': family says Dartagnan Whitehead a loving, caring kid despite gang ties

Dartagnan Whitehead got a second chance at life shortly after he was born.

Roughly 18 years ago, his mother Lois Ahpay and his father Leslie were unable to hold him after his birth, as he was rushed into the ICU due to the fact he wasn't breathing.



The baby would survive and grow into a young man with his whole life ahead of him, but instead, his journey was cut short on July 11 when he was shot and killed — allegedly by members of the Terror Squad street gang — in the 100 block of Avenue K South.

"He was a great kid, he was caring, loving, happy, always had a smile," said his mother in a Facebook message, while she was still grieving the loss of her son and youngest child.

She's remembering the young man as a giving person, ready to hand over anything he had if it might help another.

"It really hurts that my baby's life was taken from my life and from his siblings, aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, girlfriend and friends because we loved him to the max," she said. "If only I can turn back time my baby would be still here with us but no one can undo this. It's done. He's never coming back."

A police cruiser can be seen outside of a home in the 100 block of Avenue K South on July 11, 2020, where Dartagnan Whitehead died as a result of his injuries after police were called to the area for reports of a man being shot. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC )

Whitehead was a member of the Westside Outlaws, an street gang in Saskatoon, and had been involved for about a year. Ahpay said her son told her he wanted to leave the gang life behind and spend more time at home, but didn't get out in time.

Her son told her he got involved in the gang for protection, but when she asked him for protection from what — or who — he didn't say.

Three charged with murder

Three people — Stephen Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 18, Telaina Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 20, and 25-year-old Aidain Lachance — have since been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death. Stephen Swiftwolfe-Lewis' mother, April Littlecrow, said her son is a member of the Terror Squad.

At court for her childrens' first appearance, Littlecrow said gang rivalries are to blame for what happened back in July.

"Westside Outlaws don't get along with Terror Squad. So whatever happened was out of colours, that's all it is, it's out of colours, it's so ugly," she said.

"My son is losing his freedom because of colours."

Terror Squad tags on the side of a house targetted for a home invasion. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

That's a statement Ahpay takes issue with. She's pleased people have been charged in connection to the her son's death, but says it wasn't gang colours that resulted in the charge, but their alleged choices.

"He was a baby. His life was taken from those that made the choice to pull the trigger, not by colour," she said.

"He was given a chance in life and that was taken from people that are heartless and to think they are to be feared from because they had a gun in their possession," she said. "Life is so different without him. I wake up crying for him," she said.

Saskatoon is home to at least five street gangs.

The Terror Squad is represented by a black and white bandana, the Indian Posse ia represented by a red and white bandana, the Westside Outlaws is represented by the colour red, the Hustle Crew is represented by a green and white bandana and the Last Kings appear to don grey and white bandanas as their colours.

Challenges in leaving gangs

Stan Tu'Inukuafe, co-founder of STR8-UP, an organization in Saskatoon that helps gang members leave the lifestyle behind, says he's not sure if the city is seeing a surge in gangs, or if the city is becoming more aware of the issue due to their presence on social media. He says for many young people who get involved in gangs, they feel it's one of their only options.

Tu'Inukuafe couldn't comment on Whitehead's death specifically, but said gang members face numerous challenges if they want to leave.

"Individuals have a hard time leaving the gang because they're in a lifestyle that they're really familiar with and oftentimes you'll hear them say: 'This is all I know,'" he said. "So typically people don't know what resources are out in the community, or they have a difficult time reaching out and asking for support."

Tu'Inukuafe said gang members may face resistance from fellow members if they want to leave the gang, and that depends on how long they've been in the gang, who their boss is and who they are.

"It's difficult, because the potential for violence is there," he said.

Some gang members are also dealing with substance abuse issues and may lack access to housing as they leave the gang. With some usual support used by gang members affected by COVID-19 — such as Narcotics Anonymous and Alchoholics meetings being suspended or moving online — Tu'Inukuafe said it's added another level of challenges.

Root causes

He said Saskatoon as a city and community needs to address the root causes of why people get involved with gangs to address the issue as a whole.

"Individuals that I work with need housing, need treatment centres, need opportunities to get employed," he said. "As long as we can provide supports for the root reasons, as why people are feeling there's a need to join gangs, I think we'll be in a better position to address it."

Police tape surrounds a home in the 100 block of Avenue K South on July 11, 2020. 18-year-old Dartagnan Whitehead was shot and killed at the home around midnight. Three people are now facing charges of second-degree murder in connection to the death. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC )

Tu'Inukuafe noted that gang violence can lead to further bloodshed, though he didn't comment on the Whitehead shooting specifically

"In other situations where there's either violence, where someone passed away, or someone was shot or someone was stabbed, there's a sense where — depending on who the gang is — there's that sense of retaliation that they need to something about it, just because of that lifestyle."

"The potential for retaliation is always there," he said.

He said for people who are trying to leave a gang, or for families trying to support a gang member, they have to realize that getting out is possible, even though it may take some time and work.

"A lot of times, individuals will say they want to leave, but in my experience it takes more than just one or two times of wanting to leave," he said. "So a lot of times, families get tired, because these individuals make a lot of promises, so it takes time to rebuild that trust among them. But the individual who has that family support, that goes a long way, because a lot of people don't have that."

Two of Saskatoon's eight homicides of 2020 appear to be connected to street gangs in the city.