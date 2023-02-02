On the main street of a small Saskatchewan town — fittingly in a building that used to be a movie theatre — sits what may be one of the last video rental stores in the province.

Earl Hayhurst has run the Video Stop in Watrous for nearly 33 years.

"[I] love movies. Always have. Always will," Hayhurst said. "So I got into the right business many, many years ago. I still enjoy it, even though I don't make any money anymore."

Walking into Video Stop, customers are met with his striking collection of more than 15,600 DVDs and Blu-rays, which fill the space that used to be the theatre's auditorium.

Posters from movies and TV shows hang on the walls and from the ceiling, the colours fading from some of the images due to how long they've been up there.

The space that used to be the auditorium of a movie theatre now houses more than 15,600 DVDs and Blu-rays. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

The former lobby is now a confectionary, which Hayhurst tries to fill with unusual treats.

As customers browse the movie collection, they're met with unique signs penned by Hayhurst: "an alarming amount of large reptile movies" in the horror and sci-fi section, for example, or "war is hell, but the movies are excellent," and "movies so bad we can't believe they stuck to the DVD."

There's even a section of Hayhurst's favourite flicks — "you know, the ones that people have never heard of," he said, showing off titles like Ed Wood and Over the Edge.

Hayhurst's own history with the building dates back to when it was still a movie theatre. He grew up watching movies there, and eventually worked at the theatre as a teenager.

Video Stop in Watrous, Sask., still has displays from movies that have been released over the last few decades. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

After a move to Saskatoon, Hayhurst returned to Watrous and began working at the video store that was in the theatre at the time.

It later moved locations, and the owner ended up selling the business to Hayhurst.

But 20 years ago, Hayhurst had the chance to move the store back into the theatre. After a lot of work to fix up the space, he moved his collection of what was then 6,500 VHS tapes in and opened shop.

Introducing video rental stores to new generations

Other than the fact that the movies now come on discs, renting movies in 2023 works the same as it always has. A customer brings an empty case to the till and Hayhurst gets the disc from his back room.

However, getting new movies on the shelf can be a challenge for Hayhurst. Gone are the days where he could turn to a distributor.

Now he looks to stores like Walmart or Best Buy, or makes purchases online to make sure the latest movies are stocked weekly.

"Pretty much every year I say, 'This might be the last year of the place.… We're struggling here,' but then something happens [and] it's OK."

Summer is a good time for the store, with more visitors heading to the nearby Manitou Beach who stop in.

"We get people from California, Oregon, plus all of Saskatchewan that have cabins at the beach," Hayhurst said.

"[They] love that I'm still here."

Some of the younger visitors to his store are likely seeing a video rental place for the very first time, he says.

"They've never seen a video store. They walk around kind of stunned at what they're seeing. And they don't understand because they have no concept of it."

Video Stop is now housed in what was the town's movie theatre until it closed in 1991. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

Hayhurst admitted he never expected he'd be running his store as long as he has, but continues to "'cause I'm stubborn. 'Cause I love it. 'Cause it's cool."

He is now selling off his old VHS tapes. And he jokes that he should probably sell his Empire Strikes Back poster that people have offered him "lots of money" for.

While the business may struggle, Hayhurst does point to proof of its longevity.

"I've lasted more than 10 years longer than Blockbuster and Rogers, so there you go."