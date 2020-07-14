Water Security Agency looking at flood risk to Anglin Lake, Cumberland House, Sask.

As water levels continue to rise across northern Saskatchewan, the province's Water Security Agency (WSA) is particularly concerned about one community in east-central Saskatchewan.

On Monday, the agency said it would be increasing flows from the EB Campbell Power Station to manage higher-than-normal water on the Saskatchewan River.

As a result, the WSA is closely monitoring the downstream community of Cumberland House to see if there are any risks to the community.

The agency said it will be talking to the community to make sure people are safe and the community is ready for any problems.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Alberta continues to affect communities in northwest and north central Saskatchewan.

A heavy amount of rain around Fort MacMurray is expected to raise water on the Churchill River system. The water at Ile-a-la-Crosse, La Ronge and Sandy Bay is expected to peak in anywhere from seven to 10 days.

Last week, SaskPower had already declared a state of emergency at its Island Falls hydroelectric power station near Sandy Bay due to high water levels.

As well, it's possible there could be flooding on Anglin Lake in north-central Saskatchewan due to high water levels.

The agency said Anglin Lake is already past its natural spill point. The agency is looking at trying to increase outflow from the lake, but said flooding is still possible.

Everyone on the North Saskatchewan, South Saskatchewan and Churchill River systems are asked to be extra careful around the water due to very high flows.

Conditions can be dangerous and change rapidly, even for experienced boaters.

Floating debris and high water can make the water extra treacherous. Riverbanks may also be unstable.