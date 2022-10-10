Water main break leaves streets flooded in Regina's Lakeview neighborhood

Some residents of Regina's Lakeview neighborhood woke up to the sound of car alarms and a flooded street.

A water main broke at Hill Avenue and Argyle Road around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Ted Deller, a former CBC Saskatchewan morning newsreader who lives in the neighbourhood, found about 10 vehicles that were flooded.

"Flooding started at 4:30 a.m. and was flowing by our house. I tried walking toward the end of the street but the water was up to the top of my firefighter boots threatening to go in," he said.

"Car alarms were going off. Their electrical systems had shorted out, headlights were on, the windshield wipers were running and the trunk popped open."

Silt has accumulated on roads after hours of water flowing out of the ground. (Submitted by Ted Deller)

While the water did not impact his house, Deller said some damage might have occurred to the vehicles submerged in the water.

"There are fairly expensive vehicles. I'm sure that people are going to be talking to SGI about insurance claims," he said.

Water main break at Hill and Argyle. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CityofRegina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofRegina</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/93n5taagL2">pic.twitter.com/93n5taagL2</a> —@stephenbhall



As the water receded, massive silt can be seen on the streets. As the water receded, massive silt can be seen on the streets.

"Because it's been flowing out of the ground for several hours, it brought all the dirt and sand. There's silt spread over the roads and it is quite slippery," Deller said.

"Regina has very clay soil. It's going to be very slippery for a while, I suspect, whenever it gets wet."

Deller said he called the city crews who arrived later by 6:15 a.m. for repairs.

CBC reached out to the city of Regina for a comment but no one was available to speak today.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CityofRegina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofRegina</a> crews have been working since 7 am today on Thanksgiving to deal with a major water main break at Hill Ave and Argyle St. Nearby houses and businesses still have water but there was damage to cars <a href="https://t.co/KbgBf3emjh">pic.twitter.com/KbgBf3emjh</a> —@Cherylstad

City councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk tweeted saying the crews are working as nearby houses and businesses bear water and some cars are being damaged.