COVID-19 wastewater study shows decrease in Sask. cities

New data from studies at the University of Regina and University of Saskatchewan show evidence of COVID-19 decreasing in several cities.

In a study released on Monday by the Global Institute for Water Security at the U of S, viral load in three cities (Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford) has started to decrease after a sharp rise earlier this month.

Another study at the U of R also showed levels were dropping in that city.

"In the most recent wastewater analysis, viral levels have decreased but remain at high levels," read a Facebook post from the University of Regina.

"The data might suggest a moderate slowdown in transmissions, but preliminary data indicates high fluctuations."

According to the study from the University of Saskatchewan, viral load in Saskatoon's study had dropped by 39.3 per cent compared to the week before, while Prince Albert's viral load had decreased by 58.2 per cent.

Data released on Monday shows COVID-19 viral load is decreasing in samples taken from Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant. (Global Institute for Water Security)

North Battleford saw a decrease of 8.1 per cent.

Researchers use the information from the studies to predict whether cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise or fall in that community.

The samples were all taken last week and can help predict a rise or fall in cases seven to 10 days from the time they are taken.

All of the data has been shared with health experts from across the province.