Latest COVID-19 wastewater study shows sharp increases across Sask.

The latest information from researchers at the University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina shows that evidence of COVID-19 continues to increase in wastewater samples.

On Monday, researchers at USask's Global Institute for Water Security said samples showed a 810.9 per cent increase in viral RNA load in Prince Albert compared to the previous week.

In Saskatoon, samples showed a 107 per cent increase while there was a 12.3 per cent increase in North Battleford.

The samples were all taken last week and can predict a rise or fall in cases from seven to 10 days from the time they are taken.

The study showed that the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain across the province, making up 90 per cent of the recorded sample.

The latest wastewater study from the Global Institute for Water Security shows a sharp rise in COVID-19 viral load in Prince Albert. (Global Institute for Water Security)

A similar study released by the University of Regina also showed a sharp increase in cases.

A Facebook post from the university said that viral levels had increased substantially, resulting in very high levels of COVID-19.

The post said that preliminary data showed the increase had begun to slow, but remain high.

All of the data has been shared with health experts from across the province.