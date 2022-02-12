Wastewater study indicates COVID-19 levels remain relatively low in Saskatchewan
Both Saskatoon and North Battleford see declining viral loads in their wastewasters
The latest wastewater study from the University of Saskatchewan shows COVID-19 viral loads are lingering at lower levels in Saskatchewan's larger communities.
The Global Institute for Water Security has been regularly testing wastewater samples in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford.
Omicron BA.2 remains the dominant subvariant in all three cities.
The viral loads in each city are based on an average of three measurements over a week and measure the number of particles in sewage. The result provides insight into how much of the virus that causes COVID-19 is in a community — often a cautionary report before a more tangible rise in case numbers and hospitalizations.
In Saskatoon, the viral RNA load decreased by 26 per cent from the week prior and remains as the fifth-lowest record since the beginning of the Omicron wave. The drop came after two weeks of slight increases.
The viral load in Prince Albert's wastewater increased by almost 50 per cent compared to the previous week, but was still lower than what was seen on May 20.
"The viral load is low in Prince Albert," researchers said.
"When the load is small, even a few additional infections can increase a large percentage," the latest study said.
The viral load in North Battleford's wastewater has decreased by about 54 per cent week-over-week. This comes after two successive slight increases, which followed a significant decrease on May 13.
While Omicron BA.2 was found as the dominant subvariant at almost 90 per cent, other non-Omicron lineages were also found.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?