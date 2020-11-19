Wastewater samples in Saskatoon show massive increase in the omicron variant

Wastewater samples in Saskatoon are seeing a major increase in the omicron variant since it was detected for the first time in the city last Tuesday.

The latest samples tested by the Global Institute for Water Security (GIWS) at the University of Saskatchewan show omicron constitutes 64.1 per cent the overall COVID-19 viral load in the Saskatoon sample.

It is an increase of 808.2 per cent since the variant was first detected in Saskatoon wastewater on Dec. 21.

A graph from the Global Institute for Water Security shows the wastewater surveillance data for Saskatoon, including a spike in omicron levels in the most recent data set. (Global Institute for Water Security)

Presently, viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased by 87.7 per cent.

When higher levels of virus are found in wastewater, it tends to suggest an increase in infections in the coming weeks. However, the U of S researchers say a spike in new cases is not guaranteed, due to the fact that much of the population is vaccinated.

Meanwhile, two of the three cities being monitored by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have shown a drop in the amount of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples taken during the latest testing period.

These include Prince Albert and North Battleford. Both saw a decrease in the viral load in their wastewater.

Viral load in Prince Albert's wastewater has decreased by 86.6 per cent in the latest reporting period.

In North Battleford, the wastewater has seen a decrease of 85.7 per cent in its viral load.

While none of the samples analyzed in North Battleford so far have tested positive for the omicron variant, samples collected on Dec. 15 and 17 in Prince Albert have tested positive for the variant of concern.

However, since the readings were just slightly above the limit of detection, their interpretation should be exercised with caution, the U of S report says.

Experts believe the omicron variant is more contagious than other variants of concern.