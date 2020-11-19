Latest U of S wastewater study shows continued spike in Saskatoon COVID-19 samples

The most recent study from the Global Institute for Water Security at the University of Saskatchewan shows a growing trend of COVID-19 RNA in its wastewater samples.

On Monday, the Institute released its weekly report, showing the city's wastewater saw a 118 per cent increase in viral RNA from July 29 to August 4, compared to a week before.

Previously, the wastewater studies were able to predict rising numbers of COVID-19 in the city through traces of the virus found in the city's sewage.

The study also shows the Delta variant is now the dominant strain of the virus in the city, as cases of the Alpha variant continue to dwindle. That could be an issue for Saskatoon cases as the Delta variant tends to spread much more quickly.

The latest results are part of a continuing trend upward in the wastewater study. Earlier in July, from the 22 to the 28 there was a 253 per cent increase in COVID-19 RNA detected, compared to the previous week.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 152 active cases in the city, with 12 new cases reported.

The institute noted that the changes in the wastewater sample are not always in proportion with the number of new cases reported. Instead, it shows a general trend for cases.

The report said that the increase in COVID-19 samples may or may not lead to an increased number of cases in the next several weeks, due to an increasing number of vaccinated people in the city.

Findings from the wastewater study are generally followed by an increase or decrease in cases anywhere from seven to 10 days later. Results of the Saskatoon study will be shared with the city, public health and to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which also tests the data for accuracy.