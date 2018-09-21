Warrantless searches by Sask. police must stop: complaints commission

Police in Saskatchewan continue to conduct searches without warrants and it needs to stop, according to the head of a provincial oversight body.

Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission chair Brent Cotter said this isn't a new problem. He said the commission has been urging police forces for years to stick to the rules. Things are getting better, but the violations are continuing, he said.

"It continues to be a matter of concern," Cotter said.

He said more education for street level officers is vital, but it can't stop there. Their superiors also need to learn more.

Commission concerned over 'inappropriate exercise of powers of arrest'

The practice is listed under the heading "Matters of Concern" in the commission's annual report.

It states the commission "continues to be concerned with the inappropriate exercise of the powers of arrest, search and seizure, and the entry into homes without warrant in the absence of exigent circumstances.

"...in some instances police supervisors are not recognizing the lack of authority and are not taking corrective action with their subordinates."

Cotter says these practices violate the rights of the public and compromise any relevant evidence gathered. In some cases, it could even result in charges being dismissed, he said.

Another concern is the "jargon" police use to describe force that they say is required when making an arrest. Using terms such as "subject became assaultive" in a report is not good enough, stated the report.

'It has been addressed'

Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers President Casey Ward said police forces around the province are well aware of these issues and are taking extra training.

He said officers have done a good job overall at conducting proper searches, considering the surge in drug and gun violence in many communities.

"It has been addressed," said Ward, also a member of the Regina Police Service.

Ward said they've met with the commission members during the year to get input on best practices. Casey said the issue of warrantless searches was not one of its concerns.