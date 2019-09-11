Warman, Sask., man killed in North Dakota motorcycle crash

North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting the death of a 55-year-old Saskatchewan man this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to a motorcycle crash on US Highway 85, near the community of Grassy Butte, N.D.

Police believe a northbound vehicle had crossed into the southbound lane. The motorcycle tried to swerve to avoid the car and lost control.

The man, from Warman, Sask., was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was part of a group of motorcycles travelling to Sturgis, S.D, at the time. He was wearing a helmet.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.