Warm weather should arrive in Saskatchewan by the weekend

Warmer weather is just a few days away and this summer is shaping up to be warmer than normal, according to Environment Canada's senior climatologist.

"I look at Saskatchewan and I see you've got to endure [cold temperatures] for four more days," said David Phillips.

"Normal highs in Regina and Saskatoon and elsewhere should be about a dozen degrees," he said, adding the –7 C high today in Regina is about 19 degrees colder than normal.

But by the weekend we should be seeing those average highs.

David Phillips is a senior climatologist with Environment Canada. (Submitted)

"This last cold bout may just be winter's last hurrah," Phillips said. "We see all that warm, sunny [weather] from British Columbia is going to make its way across the prairies.

"And I think that's really what the pattern is going to be for the rest of April and into May."

Phillips said Saskatchewanians can look forward to "normal to warmer than normal" temperatures this summer.

"Temperature-wise we think that will be the flavour or the personality of it," he said. "So my sense is there's going to be some weather to celebrate coming up, but we have to just get over what has been a coolish kind of a spring."

Environment Canada is forecasting normal to above-normal temperatures this summer on the Prairies. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

But he said these cold conditions may have come at a good time as it's made it a little easier to abide by the stay-at-home orders and to practise social distancing.

"What we're seeing across the country, apart from coastal British Columbia, is the weather seems to sort of reflect the mood [of dealing with a pandemic]."

So far, Phillips doesn't foresee a lot of extreme weather like drought, flooding or forest fires.

"I think that nature's given us a little bit of a break, nationally," Phillips said.

"That can change very quickly, but overall, we see the situation from floods and fires and drought and ice jamming to be not as threatening as what we saw last year."

The question now is whether we'll be able to take in those sunny skies at the cottage, in the garden or on the golf course with friends and family.

"Our models seem to suggest a kind of milder than normal and good beer-drinking weather, muscle shirt and tank top weather, if we can get out there and enjoy it," Phillips said.

"I mean hopefully there will be socializing and doing more closer to normal things come the summertime."