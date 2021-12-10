Warm-up shelter serves up dignity for homeless, hungry in Prince Albert

The new warm-up shelter for the homeless and hungry in Prince Albert, Sask., also serves as a reminder of the community members who died earlier this year.

Moose Lodge is named after James "Moose" Sewap. He was known to be a caring, selfless member of the homeless community and died in June while living on the streets. Sewap's mark on the community was clear in the tears and laughter as people came together for the shelter's opening.

The kitchen in the facility is named after Cona Custer, another member of the homeless community who died in November. He was 41 years old.

Natalie Clyke said it was important to honour the men.

"Our people have names, our people have families, our people have communities and people that love them," said Clyke, a co-ordinator for Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services. "They're not just 'those people' … these are the people that mean the most to us."

PAGC represents 12 First Nations and 28 northern communities. It plans to operate the warm-up shelter five days a week until April. It's a place where people can access hot food and escape the elements in a judgment-free zone.

"Having access to food is dignity. Having access to food is a right, and we want to be able to install that security in our people."

Clyke anticipates they will see 75 to 90 people per day. The goal is to also connect them with health or social services.

Tears pooled in Clyke's eyes as she remembered Custer's big grin and Sewap's big heart.

"[Sewap] was a very compassionate human being. He really did love his fellow houseless community members, and would often give whatever he had to make sure they'd be able to survive."

Sewap's daughter Yvette McDermott said the gathering felt like a representation of the bond her dad shared with others on the streets. He was known for giving others the jacket off his back, or using his resources to help others eat.

"This place here is that kinship, sharing, being close, being warm. That's something he did out there," she said. "My dad touched a lot of hearts, and a lot of these people are his family. They respected him."

She wants people to understand that homelessness among First Nations people is complex and often stems from the trauma caused by residential schools and colonialism. She noted there is also trauma created from incarceration (the prison system) and the current foster care system — both of which have an overrepresentation of Indigenous people within them.

Clyke agreed. She said the issues of homelessness cannot be dealt with just homes. People need more support to treat underlying issues.

Yvette McDermott, left, daughter to James 'Moose' Sewap, and Sewap's granddaughters Wakeena Ermine and Waneek Ermine attend the grand opening of the Moose Lodge warm up shelter in Prince Albert, Sask. (CBC)

Clyke said many of the people she works with have actually been turned away or even banned from other programs in the city because of their addictions. She said they have been labelled "unhouseable" by the system, deemed unworthy of services because of their unique challenges.

"Our people are hitting roadblocks and barriers that are set up by the services that are actually supposed to be there to serve them."

For example, she said people are turned away from service because they use drugs. Clyke said people need to understand that addiction goes hand in hand with trauma. She said people need to be supported no matter what.

"The term 'banned' is something that we need to remove from our vocabularies because our people are dying."

There are few rules at the warm up shelter, aside from pandemic guidelines that suggest people keep 'one moose' apart. (CBC)

​Clyke was one of the first people to find Sewap on the riverbank after he passed. The loss still weighs heavy upon her heart.

"Getting to know James 'Moose' Sewap was, by far, one of the privileges of my life," she said, noting he was one of many people in the homeless community who has made a lasting impact on her.

"These are the people that come into the shelter, and when they leave that exit door, they're saying 'I love you.' And it's 'I love you, too,' because I'm looking forward to that next wellness check tomorrow to make sure they're OK."