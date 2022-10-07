Wanuskewin Heritage Park welcomes baby bison born on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

An unexpected arrival at a historic site near Saskatoon has people talking.

On Sept. 30, Wanuskewin Heritage Park welcomed a male baby bison into its herd, the park announced in a Thursday news release.

There are now 27 bison living at Wanuskewin. They are seen as a culturally important addition to the park, which showcases a site that archeologists believe has been used by Indigenous people for more than 6,000 years.

The fact that the bison was born on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not lost on organizers.

"Our babies are being born on really special days throughout the year," said board member Candace Wasacase-Lafferty.

"We've had them on Mother's Day and on Red Dress Day and Earth Day, and it's really interesting that this baby boy was born on the day that we celebrate our National Day [for] Truth and Reconciliation. It just couldn't be more special."

While most bison are born in the spring, Wasacase-Lafferty said the park expects the baby to thrive in the winter.

"Bison are custom-made for the prairie environment, and have incredible physical adaptations that allow them to thrive in our harsh climate," said the park's bison manager, Craig Thoms.

"This little bull calf will put on weight quickly and will begin growing a warmer coat within the next few weeks. We will monitor him closely to make sure he has everything he needs to grow healthy and strong."

The first bison was brought to the park in 2019, as a way to reintroduce the animal to its traditional territory. It's estimated that 30 million bison once roamed the prairies, but that they were almost completely wiped out by organized hunting campaigns and disease.

The park's bison population is made up of two herds — one from Grasslands National Park, in southwestern Saskatchewan, and the other from Yellowstone National Park in the United States.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park is currently in the middle of a $12-million fundraising campaign to renovate the park as it applies to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"We've seen the potential of what the UNESCO designation could do, not just for the park, but for the province and the country," said Wasacase-Lafferty.

"This is a really special time for us."