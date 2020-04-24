Wanuskewin welcomes first baby bison, more expected this spring

The herd of bison reintroduced to Wanuskewin lands late last year welcomed its first newborn bison on Earth Day.

Wanuskewin's CEO Darlene Brander said in a news release that, amidst the uncertain times of COVID-19, Wednesday's birth reminds people that nature continues to move forward and offer gifts of life.

"This marks the first bison born on their ancestral land at Wanuskewin since before the signing of Treaty Six in 1876 and the subsequent extirpation of the species," the release said.

The release said more bison births are expected this spring.

The herd is a mix of genetically pure bison from the United States and from Grasslands National Park in the province's south.

Wanuskewin board chair Felix Thomas said bringing the animals back to the land was a central pillar of a recent fundraising campaign and that the organization looks forward to watching the baby grow.

The news release said the organization's elders are delighted with the birth.

Wanuskewin is currently closed due to COVID-19, so visitors will need to wait until the site reopens during phase four of the Re-Open Saskatchewan strategy to see the newborn.