Saskatoon mother overjoyed after Walmart manager offers son ride home in blizzard

A Saskatoon man is thanking his lucky stars after getting a ride home during a winter storm Sunday night.

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow fell on the city, making many roads impassable.

Logan Williams works at the lumber yard at Rona at Preston Crossing, far away from his home in the Riversdale neighbourhood.

When his shift ended at 5:30 p.m., he walked to the transit stop as usual and waited for the bus.

However, a large accident blocked the road, meaning no buses were getting through.

His mother, Illandria Borel, told her son to not walk home, but instead take shelter in the nearby Walmart.

After hours of trying to get her son a cab, she told her son to talk to customer service and ask what he should do when the store closed.

Then, something unexpected happened. The manager of the store offered to drive several stranded people in the store home in his 4X4 truck.

"There are no words that I can express as a mom to [the manager] other than to say thank you," said Borel. "Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart for helping my son, who's a perfect stranger to him."

Her son suffers from a mild developmental delay, which caused even more stress for Borel.

"This is the first time he's ever had to experience anything like this," she said. "So for me, it was this huge relief."

Meanwhile, Williams was very relieved to get a ride home.

"I was almost terrified when it was getting closer to 11 last night," he said. "I wasn't sure if they were going to kick me out or [if] they were going to let us stay for the night or anything."

Williams tried to give the manager bus fare, but he said that wasn't necessary.

"He kindly refused and said that he's OK with it," he said. "He just wants people to get home safely and go home where it's warm."

Road problems

Meanwhile, furnace repairman Mitchell McKee said he was busy responding to a service call Sunday night when he ran into a serious traffic problem.

He and other drivers spent more than an hour trying to pull several vehicles backwards out of a narrow residential street.

"We even had some people run out of their house to give us a hand," said McKee. "There was a lot of shoveling, a lot of pushing and just a whole bunch of work."

Elsewhere on the road, McKee said there were multiple people who had gotten stuck.

"There were multiple parts of the city with, you know, tens, if not dozens, of vehicles abandoned in the ditch," he said. "It was pretty chaotic."

McKee said people should obey city guidelines and stay at home.

"I would say stay home, especially if you have a vehicle that doesn't have four-by-four and less than a couple feet of clearance," he said. "That's what you need."

