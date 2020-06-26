Boy who set fire to Regina Walmart sentenced to 18 months probation

A judge has sentenced a youth who set fire to an aisle of paper towels inside a Regina Walmart to 18 months probation.

The boy, who was 12 at the time, set the fire last December.

No one was injured, though the store was closed for more than a month due to the damage.

Court heard that the boy is also accused of stealing a van and threatening to shoot up a north Regina elementary school.

'Bad-smelling smoke'

Police and fire trucks rushed to the store after smoke was reported in the building. Staff and shoppers were evacuated from the building.

"The building was filled with a really thick, bad-smelling smoke," said witness Jordan Blodgett.

Taylor Deis was at Walmart at the time and confirmed the fire was coming from the paper towel aisle. She captured a quick video before staff and customers had to leave.

Fellow shopper Michelle Morrow said a man was speaking unclearly over the intercom telling people to "get out."