Man charged with voyeurism after incident at U of Sask. library
Saskatoon

A Saskatoon police vice unit investigation followed a report on Sept. 9 that University of Saskatchewan security staff found a man in a campus library who was "indecently exposed."

CBC News ·
Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism following an incident on Sept. 9, 2019, where police were called to a library on the University of Saskatchewan campus. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC )

A 21-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism after a Saskatoon Police Service vice unit investigation into a September incident at the University of Saskatchewan.

The investigation followed a report on Sept. 9, when University of Saskatchewan security staff found a man in a campus library who was "indecently exposed," according to a police news release.

Police said last month that the man was reportedly taking photos of a woman from underneath the cubicle where she was sitting.

The 21-year-old was charged with voyeurism following the vice unit's investigation, Saskatoon police said in the Tuesday news release.

He's set to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Nov. 18. 

