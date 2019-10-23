Man charged with voyeurism after incident at U of Sask. library
A Saskatoon police vice unit investigation followed a report on Sept. 9 that University of Saskatchewan security staff found a man in a campus library who was "indecently exposed."
Police say 'indecently exposed' man was photographing woman from underneath cubicle in campus library
A 21-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism after a Saskatoon Police Service vice unit investigation into a September incident at the University of Saskatchewan.
The investigation followed a report on Sept. 9, when University of Saskatchewan security staff found a man in a campus library who was "indecently exposed," according to a police news release.
Police said last month that the man was reportedly taking photos of a woman from underneath the cubicle where she was sitting.
The 21-year-old was charged with voyeurism following the vice unit's investigation, Saskatoon police said in the Tuesday news release.
He's set to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Nov. 18.