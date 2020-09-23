Sask. election 2020: Casting your vote in the era of COVID-19

Participating in an election will be yet another part of Saskatchewan life made new and unusual by COVID-19 when voters go to the polls on Oct. 26.

Hygiene precautions like mask-wearing and acrylic shields will be part of the in-person voting experience for the provincial election.

'As safe as going to your local grocery store'

"We want everyone to know that we have been working with the chief medical health officer on an ongoing basis to adapt to our processes so that they are as safe as going to your local grocery store," said Michael Boda, chief electoral officer for Elections Saskatchewan.

Elections Saskatchewan expects a huge jump in demand for mail-in voting and has put new procedures for it in place.

"What we want to be able to do is offer voters a choice as to where they feel they should vote," said Boda.

"We want to offer options to those who might feel that they are immunocompromised or that there's a health hazard."

In-person voting

For those who choose to vote in person, a series of precautions have been put in place to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Some of the measures are similar to those practiced in other parts of daily life during the pandemic:

Voters will be required to physically-distance by staying two metres apart.

Elections Saskatchewan is "strongly" recommending mask use.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all polls .

Anyone who is feeling unwell is being told to stay home.

Voters will be provided with single-use pencils and surfaces in the polls will be disinfected throughout the day.

More than 5,000 acrylic shields have also been purchased for use at polling stations and more than 400,000 masks have been purchased for voters who don't bring their own.

Elections Saskatchewan said it is also taking steps to protect more than 13,000 election workers.

It said in July it had purchased 400,000 masks for workers, 8,750 litres of hand sanitizer for both election workers and voters, and 8,500 litres of disinfectant.

Workers will be separated from voters using "acrylic sneeze guards" where available, it said.

For the first time in a Saskatchewan election, anyone who does not want to handle a physical card can opt to receive their voter card electronically by text or email through the Elections Saskatchewan website.

Voter information cards will include your assigned voting location for Oct. 26. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

There will also be five days of advance voting prior to Oct. 26. Again, your recommended voting location will be included on your voter information card. Advance polls are open from noon to 8 p.m. CST.

Voting by mail

Applications to vote by mail can be made online through the Elections Saskatchewan website and will require the applicant to upload a copy of their ID.

The application form can also be sent in by mail by downloading and printing the application form and sending it in.

Anyone who does not have access to a printer can request a mailed copy by calling 1-877-958-8683. The deadline for applications to be received is Oct. 15.

People who are homebound due to a medical condition, a disability or their career can also vote by mail.

A website address has been set up for applications from homebound voters, at homebound.elections.sk.ca.

A service introduced for homebound voters in 2016, in which election workers would bring a ballot and ballot box to the person's home, will not be provided this election due to COVID-19.

Voting in care

Elections Saskatchewan has traditionally made polls available in licensed and SHA-run care homes. Although the specifics have not been finalized, Boda said the same service will be offered this year — with some extra precautions.

"We're working through that with the SHA and the Ministry of Health at this point," Boda said.

Efforts are also underway to make voting available inside hospitals and correctional facilities.