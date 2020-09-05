Visitor restrictions in place after COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon's Parkridge Centre

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has put in place restrictions at the Parkridge Centre in Saskatoon after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the long-term care home.

Located in the city's southwest, the facility is home to roughly 237 residents, and is currently restricting family visits for compassionate-reasons only.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly," the SHA said in a news release.

"These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus."

The SHA says visitation is currently limited end-of-life care, which includes palliative care, hospice care and those who are at high risk of loss of life as determined with the patient, their family and their care team.

"No other visitors are allowed into Parkridge Centre at this time and these limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence," the SHA news release explained.

The Parkridge Centre, which is operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, consists of two levels and six neighbourhoods.

As a result of the case, the SHA is also reminding residents to continue following public-health measures, which include physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and to self-isolate if they're experiencing any symptoms.

Family members who are permitted into the centre will have to undergo several screening measures which include temperature checks, healthcare questionnaires and consistent use of hand sanitizer.

The case at Parkridge isn't the only one the SHA are advising the public about, as the health authority also cautioned patrons of two businesses in Indian Head, one business in Regina and one in Moose Jaw about possible exposures.

Anyone who visited the Indian Head Bakery between 12:00 and 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 and the Lucky Motel during the same time frame on Sept. 2 should immediately self-isolate if they're showing symptoms.

This also holds true for anyone who was at Brewed Awakening on Prince of Wales Drive in Regina on Sept. 1 between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

People who were at these locations at these times, but are not showing symptoms, are asked to self monitor for the next 14 days.

The SHA has also added another location to a health alert that was issued for the City of Moose Jaw, as on top of four other locations between Aug. 27 and Sept. 1, the authority has now added the McDonald's Restaurant located at MacDonald Street West.

Anyone who was at this location between roughly 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 29 are asked to self monitor if they're feeling healthy and to self-isolate if they're showing any symptoms.