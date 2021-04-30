More children died violently in Sask. in 2020 than the previous 7 years combined

Thirty-eight youth under the care of Saskatchewan's ministries of social services or corrections died in 2020.

The province's advocate for children and youth says it was one of the worst years the province has had when it comes to children dying violently.

Earlier this week, advocate Lisa Broda released her annual report, which detailed nine confirmed child deaths where police investigated as a homicide, or a charge of murder or manslaughter was laid. That was more than the last seven years combined.

Fourteen-year-old Michael Roy was one of those deaths.

Roy was killed in December 2020. His family says the teenager was manipulated into a home invasion by an alleged member of the Hustle Crew street gang. Three people face charges related to the death.

Roy's older cousin Keenan Okeynan told CBC he was trying to get Roy on a productive path, as they had an appointment to get him re-enrolled in school.

"He was a smart kid, a loving kid," he said.

Okeynan remembers his cousin as a youngster who loved his family dearly and enjoyed playing video games with his cousins. Okeynan said if there had been more support for youth available, Roy may still be here, would many of the other deaths in the 2020 report.

The family of Michael Roy, 14, says the teen was manipulated into participating in a home invasion by older men. (Supplied by Keenan Okeynan)

Okeynan said he himself was always kept busy as a youth through various community groups and organizations, but that level of access wasn't there for his cousin. He said 14-year-old boy was craving a sense of belonging, but with his father still in the grips of grief following the loss of his mother in 2017, Roy turned to the streets and gang life for acceptance.

"The older gang members, they see that and they take advantage of that," Okeynan said.

While his young cousin was lacking supports to begin with, things were magnified by the pandemic.

"The crisis really, really put a strain on things."

Keenan Okeynan, an older cousin of Michael Roy, says his young cousin may be alive had there been more supports and services for at-risk youth. (Don Somers/CBC)

In her report, Broda also noted there were seven critical injuries and two deaths of youth who had involvement with gangs. She said she is working to "learn more about opportunities to better support young people in disengaging from gangs and reduce their risk of gang-related violence."

In a statement, Broda said her office is continuing to monitor the effect of the pandemic on children.

"I cannot make any conclusions at this time that the number of child deaths and injury notifications we have received related to violence is pandemic driven, but will not rule it out," she said, noting there is "deep concern" that family stresses and the reduction in services due to the pandemic are contributing factors.

Ministry working to make communities safer

Alongside a spike in the number of children killed in violent acts, 2020 also saw the overall number of children who died in the province jump by four, for a total of 38 deaths in 2020 compared to 34 the previous year. First Nations and Métis children — who Broda said are "consistently over-represented" — made up more than 90 per cent of injuries and deaths.

She said her office will continue supporting "initiatives to reduce this reality," which includes putting support behind First Nations in efforts to take greater control of child and family services.

Saskatchewan's Social Services Minister Lori Carr offered her condolences to the families who lost a child in 2020, saying her government is working to bring those numbers down.

"One death is too many, no matter who the child is," Carr said. "We will absolutely continue to work with all of these families and community-based organizations."

Lisa Broda, Saskatchewan advocate for children and youth, released the results of her annual report for 2020 earlier this week. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Carr said the ministry is working "very closely" with community organizations to develop programs and services that will keep kids out of gang life. She pointed to Operation Runaway in Saskatoon as an example, saying the ministry is looking to bring a similar program to Regina while funding efforts to help kids stay clear of gangs in six other communities.

"They provide services and supports for children and youth who have either been exposed to gang activity or at high-risk of being exposed," she said.

She said the province does a review any time a child suffers an untimely death in the province.

More child well-being issues anticipated moving forward

In the report, Broda detailed how the presence of COVID-19 has created some obstacles when it comes to ensuring children are cared for, indicating a drop in child-abuse reports in 2020 may be the result of "not having as many eyes on children."

Minister of Social Services Lori Carr says the province is working closely with families and community-based organizations to keep children in the province safe. (CBC)

She said she expects to see an increase in child-abuse instances once front-line workers return to work as normal.

"It is crucial that government services are working to get under this now and increase investment to address the fallout post pandemic," she said in the statement.

Carr said the Ministry of Social Services is well-equipped to handle the expected increase.