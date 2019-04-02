Vintage Regina on sale at Civic Museum auction

Vintage items from Regina's past are going on auction.

The Civic Museum of Regina is selling items that don't have a clear connection to the city's history.

Outreach co-ordinator Rob Deglau said the museum is moving to an "eco museum" model, which uses less space and focuses on getting out to the community, so they need to be more picky about what they keep.

"As people over the years donated things, the collection got larger and larger," Deglau said. "Now that space is a premium, we have to look at our collection and say, listen, does this really fit? And there's stuff that we have that they're just antiques."

Issues of the Regina Leader-Post from the 1940s. Civic Museum of Regina outreach co-ordinator Rob Deglau says people use old newspapers for crafts. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The museum has more than 18,000 items in its collection.

Pieces at the auction include typewriters, old issues of the Regina Leader-Post, old electronics and vintage cigarette posters.

How does history relive itself and can we use these artifacts to tell a new story, a modern story? - Rob Deglau , Civic Museum of Regina outreach coordinator

"There's all different kinds of tidbits," Deglau said. "We've got vintage clothing that we've found in our collection. I've got some bowls from the old Kings Hotel in Regina. I've got some World War II field phones that have been sitting around in our collection."

Deglau has his eye on the King George Hotel bowls and said he might put a bid on them so he can keep them himself.

Bidding on everything starts at $5.

The Civic Museum of Regina has collected several pieces of dishware from the King George Hotel over the years. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Deglau said it might take a decade to go through the entire collection. Each piece of paper documentation must be looked at to figure out if it's valuable.

If it doesn't fit, they first put out a call to other museums, after which they consider moving it to their educational collection where students are allowed to interact with the item.

If it doesn't fit with that collection, it's given away or sold. Any money raised from the auction will go back into the museum's collection or programming.

While the items aren't the right fit for the museum, Deglau said they will have value to the right collector.

"They'll go to new collectors and get a whole new life. People who really appreciate some of the pieces."

Items in the Civic Museum of Regina auction include memorabilia like this Regina Collegiate sweater and hat commemorating a royal visit. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Some of the items they thought had no economic life were given to artists for free.

The museum donated an old piano to a group of woodworkers who reused the vintage wood to make toys.

"We've moved the fur press to Sukanen Museum outside of Moose Jaw. We gave a replica Red River cart to a therapeutic riding organization. The idea is, how does history relive itself and can we use these artifacts to tell a new story, a modern story?"

As part of its move to becoming an eco museum, the Civic Museum restored and retrofitted a 100-year-old popcorn wagon so it can be taken to different festivals.

"So here you have this old thing that a lot of people remember buying popcorn downtown. And our job is now to hit all these small little festivals and it's a chance to engage community, to talk about old stories."

The auction items can be viewed on the McDougall Auctions website and there's a viewing on Wednesday afternoon at the Civic Museum of Regina. The auction is on April 8.