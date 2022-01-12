Mayor says Sask. village shocked by shooting that left 1 man dead, RCMP officer injured

The mayor of the village of Waseca, Sask., says residents are shaken following a shooting that left one person dead and a police officer injured.

Rodney Weisner said residents appreciate the job done by the RCMP. Weisner said the building where it happened is inside the village, but was roughly 100 metres away from any homes, and that no residents were harmed.

"The RCMP were very good. You know, they let the immediate area know what was going on, and of course after the incident happened, making sure everyone was OK," Weisner said.

According to RCMP, officers were executing a search warrant related to drugs on a commercial property in the village. It related to a wider investigation indicating "cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms were being trafficked in and around North Battleford," RCMP said.

The mayor of the village of Waseca, Sask. says residents are shaken following a shooting Saturday that left one person dead and a police officer injured. (Google Maps)

Three occupants were arrested, but a 33-year-old man refused to comply with police orders, showed a gun and died following an exchange of gunfire with police, according to RCMP. The man's name has not been released.

One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. The officer's condition is unclear. RCMP said they were unable to give further details.

RCMP has requested an independent investigation of the incident.

Weisner and other residents contacted said there were a lot of police cars in the area, but none of the residents saw the shooting occur.

Waseca is located approximately 30 kilometres east of Lloydminster.