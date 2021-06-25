751 lights to illuminate unmarked graves at vigil to honour those buried on Cowessess First Nation

Hundreds of individual lights will be placed Saturday night on the site of a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, to honour those buried in what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves at the site.

Earlier this week, band leadership with the Cowessess First Nation said ground-penetrating radar searches of the former Marieval Residential School site had discovered the unmarked graves, spurring anger and sadness across the country and around the globe.

A gravesite vigil will take place in the community at 7:30 Saturday night, starting with a ceremonial smudge and prayer.

Then, at 7:51 p.m., a moment of silence will be observed for those in the unmarked graves, followed by speakers and a viewing of the 751 individual solar lights placed at the site.

"These practices, these protocols from birth to death are all important in Indigenous country," said Barry Kennedy, a survivor of the school who was taken from his family at the Carry the Kettle First Nation.

"So to honour all these former students, these gravesites, with all the traditional protocols, I commend Cowessess First Nation. I support and I stand with them."

Kennedy says it's believed many buried at the site are those who were forced to attend the school, and Saturday's ceremony — hosted by the Cowessess Youth Council and the Chief Red Bear Children's Lodge — offers both important recognition both for survivors and for those who died.

'What does truth mean to you?'

Kennedy, who now lives in Yorkton, Sask., says support from non-Indigenous community members after the news of the unmarked graves has been important, as it shows Indigenous people are not standing alone.

However, he's still skeptical of politicians from outside the community who have expressed solidarity.

"It's such a sense of relief that now we're not fighting this alone, that we're not still suffering alone, but when it comes to the politicians, I'm always suspect," he said. "Are they just doing this for votes?"

Kennedy points to the fact the final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, published more than five years ago, detailed the horrors and abuses suffered by those forced to attend the schools.

To those who are only now stepping forward to show support, "I would ask them: What does truth mean to you? What does reconciliation mean to you?" Kennedy said.

"It's something we all have to ask ourselves," he said, noting the reports of the mass burial sites in Saskatchewan and B.C. bring to light a truth that was already well-known by Indigenous community members and leaders.

WATCH | Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme on how his community is dealing with the discovery of unmarked graves:

Cowessess First Nation chief on ‘heartbreaking’ discovery of unmarked graves The National 6:42 WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation talks to Ian Hanomansing about how the community is grappling with the discovery of 751 unmarked graves near a Saskatchewan residential school and the historic racism Indigenous people face. 6:42

Jonathan Z. Lerat, a councillor with Cowessess First Nation, says Saturday's vigil will be important for community members as they work to heal, and also for those in the surrounding communities.

"We have loved ones [buried] here from the neighbouring First Nations, from the [rural municipality], from the towns, from the beachfront. So we have a lot of visitors coming to pay their respects," he said.

Lerat also says the community has been burning a four-day fire for those in the unmarked graves, to help guide them home.

He said he's heard from numerous community members who want to make sure these burial sites are examined thoroughly, with "clear and concise" examinations to determine who is buried there, where they came from and what type of burial rites were offered.

Lerat hopes support and resources are deployed to the community to help those who are still affected both by the recent discoveries and the lasting effect of the forced assimilation institutions, as some elders in the community are still not able to talk about their experiences.

He thinks the discovery on Cowessess will help the rest of the world understand the scope of suffering inflicted through the schools.

"It's heartwarming to me, because they were unknown this whole time, but now they're being acknowledged," he said.

Saturday's vigil will take place under strict COVID-19 protocols, with masks mandatory throughout the event. Attendance will be limited to 150 people, with speakers set to start at 8:30 p.m.