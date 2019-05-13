Video shows man burning Nazi flag apparently pulled from Sask. home

A Nazi flag flying atop the roof of a house in a small Saskatchewan village has allegedly been taken down and burned, according to a widely shared Facebook post.

In a video posted to Facebook under the name Caleb Beaudin, a man can be seen holding a Nazi flag while others light it on fire.

"Stop racism. Shit ain't cool," the man in the video says. "It has to end now, and not later."

The flag originally went up on Thursday night, according to the mayor of Kelliher, which is a small village located about 140 kilometres northeast of Regina.

An initial online post sharing a picture of the Nazi flag, which could be seen accompanied by a Confederate flag, read, "Racism is alive and well in this area. This is what white privilege looks like."The post drew multiple comments decrying it as "sickening" and "ignorant."

Mayor Darcy King of Kelliher said the village had also fielded complaints about the flag, which he said was put up by a 34-year-old resident who "never grew up."

While police said displaying the flag was not illegal, they confirmed that officers had talked to the man about it.

King said the resident would be removing the flag once it stopped raining. On Saturday, just after midnight, a Facebook video went up showing supposedly the same flag going up in flames.

The face of the person in the video is obscured by a ball cap and a Confederate flag. It's unclear if this was the same Confederate flag from the house.

Beaudin claimed taking down the flag and posted in the comments section that there a number of First Nations children that attend the school in Kelliher.

"I did it for not only them but for us and First Nation people," he wrote.

Muskowekwan First Nation is located 20 kilometres west of the village, while George Gordon First Nation is located about 50 kilometres west from the village.

Beaudin later posted news coverage of the flag burning, writing, "If I get charged just know I have a whole nation behind me and we will use our voice #RiseUp."