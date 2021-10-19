2 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Queen Victoria Estates in Regina
90 per cent of the home's residents are fully vaccinated, company says
A COVID-19 outbreak at a retirement home in Regina has claimed the lives of two residents.
Atria Retirement Canada owns the Queen Victoria Estates retirement community and says the outbreak was declared there on Sept. 29.
That prompted "escalated precautions … including delivering meals to residents' apartments [and] limiting guests to essential visitors only," Atria spokesperson Cait Crenshaw said via email.
A total of 42 residents were infected. Two of those residents have died, Crenshaw said.
Only two active cases among residents remain, while one staff member is currently under quarantine.
All staff members and 90 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated, Crenshaw said.
Beginning last February, the company required its workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
"We are grateful that our community has a high vaccination rate that we believe kept the outbreak to a minimum," Crenshaw said.
"With the Saskatchewan Health Authority, we have conducted ongoing testing, including five rounds of community-wide testing already completed and another scheduled for the future."
