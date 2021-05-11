Veteran Sask. NDP MLA returns to work after 2 waves of COVID-19 symptoms

After suffering through severe headaches, breathing difficulties and uncontrollable shaking, Buckley Belanger is glad to be back in Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly.

The NDP MLA for Athabasca tested positive for COVID-19 late last year along with his wife and grandson at his home in the town of Île-à-la-Crosse.

His granddaughter, who also lives with him, tested negative and was sent to stay in isolation at a local motel. However, due to her age, the teen couldn't stay by herself, so Belanger moved into the motel room next door and isolated himself.

"I was sitting in that hotel room for 10 days and sweating it out and taking ibuprofen and, you know, praying that I would get through it," he said.

"I was in isolation, so you're alone and your bloody mind plays all kinds of tricks on you."

After suffering through the first round of COVID-19, Belanger went home and was eventually given his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Two months later, he and his grandson started showing symptoms again. While his headaches weren't quite as bad the second time around, new symptoms started to pop up.

"I had no desire to eat. And the other symptoms that came with the second hit was the trembling. One night I was trembling so bad I couldn't even walk to the bathroom."

To this day, Belanger isn't sure how his family first caught COVID-19 or why his symptoms returned.

He said the ordeal has given him a healthy respect for the virus and for the people working to slow its spread.

"All the health professionals that give us all the advice, they can't all be making it up," said Belanger.

"That's my number one takeaway. You respect and listen to the health professionals who are putting their lives on the line for you."

The veteran MLA has now been given a clean bill of health and has returned to his duties at the legislative assembly.

He said that people need to get vaccinated as soon as possible and that hope is right around the corner.

"We're so close to the end," he said.

"We just need to be apart a little longer to be together sooner."

As of Monday, the Far North West 1 region of Saskatchewan, which includes Île-à-la-Crosse, had 54 known active cases of COVID-19.