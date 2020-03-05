Veteran NDP MLA Danielle Chartier won't be running in provincial election

One of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party's most veteran MLAs is saying goodbye to the world of politics.

On Wednesday, NDP MLA Danielle Chartier announced she would not be running in this year's provincial election.

"I lost my beloved father just a few months ago, after almost four difficult years of advocating for and assisting in his care," wrote Chartier in a Facebook post.

"This has made me acutely aware of how precious time with family is."

Chartier was first elected in the riding of Saskatoon-Riversdale in a 2009 by-election. Since her election, she has served in many roles, including the party's health critic.

Her last portfolio was critic for mental health and addictions, as well as critic for seniors and SaskEnergy.

The unexpected move comes during a provincial election year, which means the party will quickly need to find a new candidate.

NDP leader Ryan Meili said he's not concerned about vacating the seat so close to the election.

"We'll get a new candidate in there and Danielle will help to make sure we defeat the Sask Party and win that seat," he said.

It's not clear when the election will be called. While a fixed election date has been set for Oct. 26, Premier Scott Moe has recently said an election could be called before that.

Meili said the move had nothing to do with any internal conflict within the party.

"There are points at which people move on and change roles," he said.

"This has nothing to do with any conflict in the caucus. This is about Danielle making a personal choice and I respect and support that."

Before she became an MLA, Chartier was a reporter and also worked for the Ministry of Labour's Work and Family Unit.

