Warman Fire Rescue warns against crossing river after vehicle sinks below icy surface

The headlights of a vehicle that attempted to cross a portion of the South Saskatchewan River could barely be seen shining through the water when Warman Fire Rescue arrived to a call of a submerged vehicle.

According to fire chief Russ Austin, the vehicle fell through the ice at the Clarkboro Ferry Crossing — about 25 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — at about 10:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

"We end up having anywhere between one and two vehicles that either go into the river or through the ice ... crossings on moving water are never safe," Austin said.

A witness said both occupants escaped the vehicle, according to Austin, but were on the opposite side of the river closer to Saskatoon.

Their condition after escaping is unknown because the fire rescue staff weren't able to attend to them.

CBC asked RCMP for more information about the occupants' condition.

Austin suspects it would take about five minutes in the water at its current temperature before the body began to succumb to exposure.

Austin said dispatchers received the call at about 10:38 p.m. that there had been a vehicle attempting to cross the water when the headlights disappeared.

Austin said while people do cross at that location, it's not an approved crossing and is closed by Highways Saskatchewan, but is used as a ferry crossing in the summertime.