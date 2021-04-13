Saskatoon added to list of communities where variants of concern are on the rise

Saskatoon has been added to a list of communities in Saskatchewan where variants of concern are on the rise.

Saskatoon's Emergency Management tweeted about the addition Monday and reminded residents to follow public health measures.

Yesterday Saskatoon was added to the list of communities in Saskatchewan where COVID-19 variants of concern are on the rise. This means we all need to adhere to personal protective measures listed in the Saskatchewan Government release. Please, we need everyone working together

Saskatoon has thus far identified 181 variant cases.

Only 17 of the variant cases have been sequenced in Saskatoon, and all 17 of those are the B117 variant first identified in the U.K.

B117 and other variants are more transmissible. A research article published in the journal Science found the variant had between a 43 per cent and 90 per cent higher reproduction number, with similar ranges observed in Denmark, Switzerland and the U.S.

There were 478 known active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon as of yesterday.