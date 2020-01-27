Tyler Vandewater, accused of 2nd-degree murder, was friendly with alleged victim, guards tell

Saskatchewan Penitentiary cellmates Tyler Vandewater and Chris Van Camp appeared to be on friendly terms only hours before Van Camp was found dead in their shared cell, a courtroom heard Monday.

Vandewater, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the June 2017 death of Van Camp, 37. Vandewater's judge-only trial is now underway in Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench.

Corrections officers testified that when Van Camp was brought back to the prison's maximum-security wing after breaking the conditions of his parole, both he and Vandewater agreed to be housed together again, after having previously shared a cell for six months.

"They appeared happy to see each other. They were both smiling," testified guard Robert Nye.

"They were bro-ing it up," echoed guard Almicar Rodas. "Like, 'Hey, you're back.'"

About 10 hours later, Van Camp was discovered dead in his cell. The RCMP charged Vandewater with murder. He has pleaded not-guilty.

At the start of the trial, defence attorney Brian Pfefferle said he would be raising the issue of self-defence later in the proceedings.

Van Camp, 37, planned to go back to school to become a crane operator, according to his mother. (Facebook)

'They used to go to the gym together'

Vandewater appeared in court with a shaved head and dressed in blue jeans and a dark grey jacket.

Lauren Laithwaite, Van Camp's mother, initially sat behind the defendant's box but then moved once told Vandewater would be seated directly in front of her.

"It's really emotional," Laithwaite said of being at the trial. "I've waited two and a half years to get here. It's taken its toll on me for sure."

Court heard that Vandewater and Van Camp shared Cell C-10 in the maximum-security area reserved for members of the Terror Squad gang.

The two had lived together for six months before. When Van Camp was returned to the prison late on June 6, he agreed to share a cell again with Vandewater, court heard.

"He stated he was OK living with him," said corrections officer Sharlee Levac, who interviewed Van Camp during a "double-bunk assessment."

Vandewater and Van Camp's unit was nearly full that night and the second bed in Vandewater's cell was the only bed available for Van Camp, Nye said.

All three corrections officers testified there were no signs of tension between the two inmates.

"They seemed OK. They used to go to the gym together," Rodas said.

Vandewater did seem a lot skinnier, the guards said. A concurrent legal proceeding offers potential insight into his condition and how he landed back in prison.

Laithwaite is suing Correctional Service Canada for negligence, claiming the penitentiary was improperly staffed and secured, both before and after Van Camp's parole violation.

According to her statement of claim, while out on parole, Van Camp went into a coma after a drug overdose.

Since one of the conditions of his parole was that he abstain from drugs, he was arrested the day after he awoke. A few days later, he was back in custody at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, with only a few months left on his sentence, according to Lathwaite.

Lauren Laithwaite, Van Camp's mother, attended court Monday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC Sask)

The lawsuit alleges the penitentiary failed to protect the "medically vulnerable" Van Camp from his fellow inmates, and knowingly placed him near "one of the facility's most volatile and violent inmates."

Vandewater was serving a sentence for aggravated assault. According to Parole Board of Canada documents, his behaviour included temper tantrums, assaults, property damage and impulsive aggressive actions.

Nye testified that when inmates are placed together, the prison first looks at each inmate's past. Someone convicted of multiple murders is not allowed to share a cell, Nye said.

'He appeared tired'

Rodas, one of the guards who first assessed Van Camp upon his return, said Van Camp was screened for signs of suicide or self-harm but that the exam did not delve into other medical matters.

Van Camp would have been seen by medical staff the next day, Rodas added.

Nye was one of the guards who took Van Camp to his cell.

"He appeared tired and a little sluggish," Nye said.

The cell door was closed and locked at 11 p.m., court heard. Rodas said he saw Van Camp laying on the bottom bunk during subsequently hourly checks, with a blanket pulled over him. Vandewater was watching TV, Rodas said.

According to a statement of defence filed in the civil suit by Correctional Service Canada, Van Camp was found dead in his cell at 8 a.m. CST.

Levac told police that when she learned of Van Camp's death, it was "truly a shock," as Pfefferle recounted for the court.

Vandewater's criminal trial is expected to last at least one week.