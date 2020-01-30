Death in Cell C2-10: Tyler Vandewater testifying today about his alleged murder of Chris Van Camp

Only one person saw how Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate Chris Van Camp came to die in his cell: his bunkmate and accused murderer, Tyler Vandewater.

Vandewater, 28, will testify in his own defence Friday at Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench. He's on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Van Camp, 37.

Since the judge-only trial began on Monday, guards have only offered fleeting glimpses of what was going on inside the locked cell during the 10 hours leading up to the discovery of Van Camp's severely-mutilated body.

Van Camp was assumed to be sleeping underneath a blanket on the bottom bunk, while Vandewater watched TV on the top bunk until about 6 a.m. CST on June 7, 2017, court heard.

At around 8 a.m. CST, Vandewater was ordered by guards to roust Van Camp from his bed.

"Hey, bud, wake up," Vandewater said to his cellmate, according to one guard.

Van Camp was already dead, his body stashed between thick blankets and garbage bags, his stab wounds apparently cleaned up. A shank lay between him and the wall. One guard saw blood by the toilet.

"Relax, you guys. Take it easy," Vandewater said as he was being handcuffed, according to another guard's testimony.

Brain Pfefferle, Vandewater's defence attorney, has confirmed Vandewater will testify that he acted in self-defence.

Not a 'whodunit': defence lawyer

Vandewater's account Friday will come after the testimony of forensic pathologist Shaun Ladham, the Crown's final witness.

An autopsy report already submitted as a trial exhibit shows Van Camp's body bore more than 60 wounds and lacerations, including at least 30 stab wounds.

"This isn't going to be a whodunit," Pfefferle said.

The question of why remains a mystery five days into the trial.

Vandewater and Van Camp were both housed in the maximum-security section of Saskatchewan Penitentiary reserved for members and affiliates of the Terror Squad gang.

Chris Van Camp, 37, died at Saskatchewan Penitentiary on June 7, 2017. (Facebook)

The men had lived in the same cell together for months, guards testified. They worked out and ate together.

When Van Camp was returned to the prison about a week after waking up from a coma — he'd overdosed on opioids and breached his probation conditions — he agreed to be housed in cell C2-10 again with Vandewater.

"You don't recall any tension between them?" asked Crown lawyer Linh Lê.

"Oh no," replied guard Almicar Rodas.

No more double bunking

Lauren Laithwaie, Van Camp's mother, is suing Correctional Service Canada and the attorney general of Canada for negligence. She says her son was in a medically vulnerable state following his coma and should never have been housed with Vandewater, given his past record of violence.

In a statement of defence recently obtained by CBC News, the attorney general's office said Van Camp own's "high-risk lifestyle" landed him in an inherently dangerous prison environment, and that his death was unforeseeable.

Asked about that response on the Prince Albert courthouse steps this week, Laithwaite shrugged her shoulders.

"It tells me leadership isn't doing their job then," she said.

On Thursday, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed it stopped double-bunking maximum-security inmates in February 2019, although not because of the Vandewater-Van Camp incident.

The change was country-wide, CSC said.