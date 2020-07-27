Vandals smash windows, toilets in new housing units in La Loche, Sask.

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are asking for the public's help after several new housing units were vandalized over the weekend.

Somewhere between Saturday night and Sunday morning, vandals smashed windows, broke toilets and damaged drywall on housing units that were under construction in La Loche, Sask.

While an official estimate has not been submitted, it's estimated that damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Police are investigating and say any information from the public could be very helpful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Loche RCMP or Crime Stoppers.