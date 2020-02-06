This Valentine's Day, rather than keeping with the traditional roses and chocolate, support local with Saskatchewan-made goods that double as incredible gifts. Here are 10 ideas to get you started.

Prairie Creek Candles

Prairie Creek Candles have a double-ply cedar wooden wick, which crackles as it burns. (Social Bird Co.)

Based out of Regina, Prairie Creek Candles makes pure soy candles in seasonal scents like white cranberry and orange, cinnamon and spice, and sugared spruce, which smells like you're in a vast, misty forest. Candles come in eight- or 16-ounce jars, and the wick is a double-ply cedar wooden wick, which crackles as it burns.

You can buy Prairie Creek online or in-store at retailers in Warman, Saskatoon, Regina, Radville, Mossbank, Lumsden and more.

Louis & Rose Handcrafted leather goods

Louis & Rose designs belts that are sized and made to order. (Josh Letkeman)

Louis & Rose creates beautiful and durable leather products that have a timeless feel. Handcrafted in Saskatoon, products include tote bags, wallets and belts, which are sized and made to order.

For Valentine's Day use the code "Sale20" on its online store until Feb. 9 to receive 20 per cent off.

Rock Paper Coffee

Rock Paper Coffee Company's special Saskblend features three kinds of beans. (Rock Paper Coffee Company)

Roasted at Sunnydale Farm in Purdue, Sask., Rock Paper Coffee roasts whole bean coffee, including its 100 per cent Colombian dark roast, medium roast and its special Saskblend, which features three kinds of beans.

Check out the website to see where you can buy Rock Paper Coffee in Saskatoon, Regina, Biggar, Coaldale, Eston, Rosetown, Melfort and more.

Oneiro Designs

Oneiro jewellery has little details and bold designs. (Erin Crooks Photography)

Oneiro makes jewellery in all shapes and sizes that has an earthy, grounded feel to it, complete with little details and bold designs. Every piece has a specific intention behind it, and is handcrafted right in Saskatoon.

Hardpressed Print Studio in Saskatoon has the largest selection of Oneiro in-store or check out the website for shipping options.

Bar Over 3H Honey

Bar Over 3H honey has gift baskets available upon request to clients in the Moose Jaw, Sask., area. (Bar Over 3H Honey)

Bar Over 3H Honey is the perfect way to a little bit of sweetness to your Valentine's Day. It sells raw and creamed honey, beeswax food wrap and flavoured honey in delicious flavours like lemon, licorice, cinnamon, lavender, cocoa and pumpkin spice.

Beeswax wrap can be ordered and shipped, or you can find honey at the Tunnels of Moose Jaw gift shop and the Moose Jaw Western Development Museum gift shop. Bar Over 3H Honey also has gift baskets available upon request to clients in the Moose Jaw area.

Swish & Craft

Swish & Craft's embroidery has no shortage of cheeky sayings, framed by detailed floral patterns and cute images. (Savannah Koski)

For handmade home decor with a touch of sass and humour wrapped up in one, check out Saskatoon's Swish & Craft. The embroidery has no shortage of cheeky sayings, framed by detailed floral patterns and cute images. For Valentine's Day Swish & Craft is also doing a heart embroidery with customizable initials or names.

To see what is currently in stock check out its Etsy store.

Penny Lane Pottery

Penny Lane Pottery has been in operation for over 20 years in Prince Albert, Sask. (Scott Gauthier Photography)

Vicki Gauthier is the artist behind Penny Lane Pottery and has been making pottery for over 20 years in Prince Albert, Sask. She makes everything from mugs and dishes to utensil holders and red wine cups, which make a great Valentine's Day gift option.

Find her pottery in Prince Albert, Sask., at the On the Avenue Artisan's Gallery, the Bison Cafe and the Prince Albert Tourism Office, or in Melfort, Sask., at the Northern Lights Gallery. Pottery is also available online through Etsy.

Sacred Earth Soaps

Since 1998, Sacred Earth Soaps has been producing small batch body products with natural ingredients. (Shaun Fulton Photography)

Since 1998, Sacred Earth Soaps has been producing small batch body products with natural ingredients. Based in Regina, its soaps come in a variety of scents, including black licorice, peppermint, oatmeal and honey, and even one based on local beer from Malty National. It also offers a shave and shampoo bar, lip balm, lotion, bath bombs and more.

You can order Sacred Earth Soaps products online or find them in Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

Those Girls at the Market

Those Girls at the Market is a local chocolate shop in Saskatoon that makes organic raw chocolate. (Those Girls at the Market)

Those Girls at the Market is a local chocolate shop in Saskatoon that makes organic raw chocolate. It's fresh, flavourful and pure, with no dairy/lactose, nuts, gluten, refined sugar, soy or artificial flavours or sweeteners.

In store, you can find the company's regular flavours, including coffee, mint and cranberry sea salt. For Valentine's Day, it's also doing chocolate pops — hearts on a stick — and Valentine's gift boxes that include four chocolate bars with specialty flavours like cinnamon heart and pomegranate coconut.

Wolf Willow Winery

Wolf Willow’s wines come in flavours like cherry, rhubarb and haskap. (Justine Lustig)

Made in Outlook, Sask., Wolf Willow's wines come in flavours originating from Saskatchewan's harvest, including cherry, rhubarb and the best-selling haskap, plus it has a late harvest wine and a sweet mead. Add some local wine to your Valentine's Day celebration and you'll be transported back to summer with the flavours of the season.

You can find this wine at liquor stores in Outlook, Swift Current, Regina, Saskatoon and Emerald Park.