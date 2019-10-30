RCMP officers found a Darth Vader mask and a sawed-off shotgun among the items seized after an arrest earlier this month.

On Oct. 19, RCMP with the Big River Detachment saw a slow moving red Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving "all over the road," according to a news release.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped away. Police did not pursue.

Officers then saw marks not far away that they felt may have been made by a speeding car. They followed the marks to the Monte Carlo.

Four people were inside the car, police said. Three were arrested on the scene. One fled and was arrested with help from a police dog.

Officers seized a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a machete, knives, the Darth Vader mask and another mask, a baton, zip ties, cell phones and $2,895 in cash.

The four suspects arrested face charges associated with possession of multiple firearms, failure to comply and dangerous driving. They appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.

RCMP are still looking for a fifth person involved in the incident.