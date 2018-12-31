New Year's Eve might be a tempting time to set off some fireworks to celebrate.

Acting Saskatoon Fire Chief Anthony Tataryn says he loves the spectacle as much as the next person.

"Who doesn't love seeing the night sky get lit up in celebration," he told Peter Mills on CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend. "But it just has to be done safely."

In Saskatoon it is legal for residents to set off low hazard fireworks on New Year's Eve.

"We allow the discharging of fireworks from dusk on New Year's Eve until 12:15 a.m. on New Year's Day," Tataryn said.

He said low hazard fireworks are typically anything you are able to buy at a local store.

Tataryn has a couple of tips to make sure your night ends with an enjoyable bang.

There are lots of choices for NYE fireworks. (CBC)

"They are a danger, as nice as they are to watch," he said. "People have to take precautions making sure they are well stabilized and they are keeping kids back and out of harm's way in that firing area.

"I would even suggest that the lighting of fireworks isn't a one-person task. You should have someone there just to watch the firing area to make sure kids aren't wandering in because they can tip over."

When you have fired off your last meteor shower, let the firing tubes cool down for about 30 minutes.

"Once you do start picking up your tubes and the debris we recommend dumping everything into a pail of water before putting it in the garbage just to make sure that anything that might be smoldering or still hot is dealt with appropriately,"

In Regina, a bylaw states that low hazard recreational fireworks can only be purchased up to 10 days prior to Victoria Day, Canada Day or New Year's Day.

And no one is supposed to fire them off "unless it is part of a fireworks display, a permit is issued by the Fire Marshal and the event conducted by a licensed Fireworks Supervisor, Pyro Technician or Special Effects Pyro Technician."