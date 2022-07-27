Missing woman Dawn Walker and child found safe after they 'illegally entered the United States': police

Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son, Vincent Jansen, have been located in Oregon after illegally entering the U.S., according to police.

"Both are reported to be safe and well. Agency representatives are currently working out the details of arranging for their return to Canada," a press release from the Saskatoon Police Service said.

They added that "U.S. authorities are considering the implications and any potential action as a result of an illegal entry into the US. Pending any action by U.S. authorities Dawn Walker will be returned to Saskatoon to meet with investigators."

The pair were found in Oregon City late Friday morning.

Officials are still working out how to return Jansen to a legal guardian.

Walker, 48, was first reported missing to police on July 24 after her friends and family hadn't heard from her — a behaviour described as out of character. She had been last seen on July 22 at a business on the 300 block of Owen Manor in Saskatoon.

On July 25, police found Walker's truck and other personal belongings at Chief Whitecap Park, just south of Saskatoon, and police learned someone in the area had found Walker's purse a couple of days earlier.

Walker (also known as Dawn Dumont Walker) is the executive operating officer of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, the group representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. She is also a well-known author who was recently nominated for a national book award.

People who know Walker expressed serious concerns about the nature of her disappearance. Volunteers, family, friends and police spent days searching for her and her son in the Saskatoon area. People also donated tens of thousands of dollars to help find the boy.

Police said they will provide an update on Monday.