U of S athletic board members resign in frustration

A veritable all-star team of University of Saskatchewan alumni has resigned in frustration from the board of Huskie Athletics.

The departing group includes a three-time Olympian, the chair of a multi-billion-dollar corporation, a man who headed some of Canada's largest professional sports groups and one the largest donors in U of S history.

"It's made me feel sad about the University," United States Steel Corporation chair David Sutherland said in an interview this week.

"The last thing I needed was more air miles, (but) I saw this as a way to give back to my alma matter."

Peter Stoicheff was presented with a Huskie's jersey after being named the U of S's 11th president. (Victoria Dinh/CBC)

U of S President Peter Stoicheff painted a far different picture of the situation than Sutherland and other departing Huskie Athletics board members.

Stoicheff said the board members "wanted more influence." They say that's misleading and false.

Sutherland and fellow Huskie board member David Dube said they were reluctant to comment publicly, but feel they had no choice.

"I want to make sure that the incredible board members that I personally recruited are not turned into 'institutional road-kill' as is the modus operandi of the University," Dube, who has donated millions to the U of S, said in an email.

Board founded to build on past success

Stoicheff said he was excited to "kick off a new era of Huskie Athletics" when he announced the board of trustees in September 2016.

"Our Huskie athletes and programs have long been a source of pride for students, staff and alumni worldwide," Stoicheff said at the time. "Through the board's leadership, we want to build on that long track record of success."

The U of S and other Canadian universities had already adopted elements, such as athletic scholarships and professional coaches, from major U.S. schools.

The new board of trustees was to be the centrepiece of a drive to make Huskie Athletics the best program in the country.

Stoicheff appointed five senior U of S administrators to the board, along with six community members:

Diane Jones Konihowski, a three-time Olympic pentathlete, Order of Canada member and former chef de mission of Canada's Olympic team. Jones Konihowski is one of the top athletes in the history of Huskie Athletics.

David Sutherland, former president of Regina-based IPSCO, now chairs the board of U.S. Steel, which had revenue last year of more than $14-billion. Sutherland also served a previous term on the U of S board of governors.

Tom Anselmi, who has headed the companies that own the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors, the Ottawa Senators and the Vancouver Canucks. He's now the Chief Operating Officer for the Oilers Entertainment Group in Edmonton.

David Dube, CEO of Saskatoon-based Concorde Group and one of the biggest donors and public advocates for U of S and Huskie Athletics programs.

Ken Juba, co-founder of Creative Fire, one of Saskatchewan's largest marketing and communications companies.

Shelly Brown, a retired accountant, is an Order of Canada member and current chair of the U of S board of governors.

The board met in Saskatoon four times per year and made other trips to discuss specific changes. Then last week, all external members except Brown submitted their resignation.

Stoicheff said they were an "unbelievable" group and thanked them for their service.

"I think they thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated being a part of this experiment," Stoicheff said.

Stoicheff said the trustees were brought in as advisors, similar to the boards of other U of S academic institutions. He said they weren't content with that role.

"I think they wanted to have even more influence than an advisory board, and that's what this is. It's not a management board," he said.

Stoicheff said the U of S was not prepared to give the board members more power, so they decided to leave.

"They felt they'd accomplished everything they could," he said.

Resigning members dispute Stoicheff's claims

Dube called Stoicheff's comments "absurd."

Dube said Stoicheff worked to marginalize the trustees, ignoring their advice and changing the original governance structure.

Under the new plan, the athletic director would no longer report to the trustees. The dean of kinesiology and Stoicheff would have ultimate authority.

Dube said Stoicheff promised board members a prominent role. Dube said Stoicheff was the one who insisted on calling them trustees, not advisors.

"Blaming us for his decisions, and our resulting actions, and then spinning it otherwise is simply unfair," Dube said in the email.

"Unfortunately, some at the university don't play nice in the sandbox when it comes from those of us on the 'other side of College Drive.' If you can't let the players play, then move on."

Sutherland agreed.

"I believed we could create something that was good for Huskie Athletics, and for the university and all students," Sutherland said.

"All the ground we gained will likely be lost."

Stoicheff said the board of trustees will continue its work and that he is confident he can fill the vacant spots with other exceptional alumni.

Dube and Sutherland said U of S athletes and students deserve the best support possible.

"You can't change by doing things the same old way," Dube said.