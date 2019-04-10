'Can I door knock when I'm pregnant?': Aspiring politicians ask the hard questions

Aleana Young has been interested in politics since a very young age.

"I remember Kim Campbell … becoming prime minister and I would have been about four years old and I cried because I wanted to be the first female prime minister."]

Today, Young is a trustee on the Regina Public School Board, vice-president of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and a candidate for the provincial NDP in Regina-University.

She was one of the participants in the annual Women in the Legislature program in Regina on Tuesday. The event is hosted by a student club at the University of Saskatchewan. The day-long event included a presentation from the province's Status of Women Office, panel sessions and a tour of the Legislative Building.

Young thinks it's important to have more women in politics as well as more young people.

"I'm obviously a younger woman but I'm not a minority. Women make up more than 50 per cent of the population and millennials here in Regina are the single biggest demographic."

Mackenzie Stewart, executive director of Women in Legislature, says she doesn’t plan on becoming a politician but she has an interest in policy and legislation. (Radio-Canada)

Mackenzie Stewart is the executive director of Women in Legislature. She said it's important for women to encourage other women to participate in politics.

"Only 20 percent of the legislature is female," said Stewart. "That's not representative of all of the women that live in Saskatchewan."

The baby question

Stewart said part of encouraging women to enter politics is ensuring there's support for them while raising families.

"A lot of the time women, especially who have children, are reluctant to run because of the responsibilities for their children. So I think there's a responsibility for the men in their life to help them out to provide that kind of support that they need to pursue politics."

Aleana Young said she has been asked whether she's going to have children.

"It's always a little bit odd because it is such a personal question but… it's an important discussion to have in public to make it more normal."

While she hasn't made that decision yet, she and her partner have had to ask themselves some unusual questions.

"If we're going to have a baby do we have it before the election? After the election? Can I door knock while pregnant? How does all of this work?"

Regardless of what she decides, she said she applauds Nicole Sarauer for bringing in new rules to the Saskatchewan Legislature that make the work more accessible to new parents.