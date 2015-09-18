University of Saskatchewan wasted chance to take athletic programs to new level, says former trustee

Another former member of the University of Saskatchewan's athletic board is speaking out, saying the U of S has wasted a chance to "get at the untapped potential of Huskie Athletics."

Ken Juba, founder of communications firm Creative Fire, and other high-profile alumni, including Edmonton Oilers executive Tom Anselmi, Olympian Diane Jones Konihowski, U.S. Steel chair David Sutherland and Concorde Group CEO David Dube were named to the new Huskie Athletics board of trustees three years ago.

This month, they all resigned. Sutherland and Dube told CBC News this week they were ignored and marginalized by U of S President Peter Stoicheff.

Now Juba is joining the chorus.

"Our goal was to help them be No. 1 in the classroom, in competition and in the community. We wanted more people to be a part of that and to get behind the program," Juba said in an email Thursday.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies hockey team seen in action. (Richard Lafortune/Facebook)

U of S president Peter Stoicheff has said the board was brought in strictly to give advice, and quit when they couldn't have more influence.

"I think they wanted to have even more influence than an advisory board," Stoicheff said earlier this month.

But CBC News has obtained a document outlining the Huskies Athletics governance structure that seems to contradict Stoicheff's description of the board's role.

University of Regina Prof. Larena Hoeber is an expert in the power structures of sport organizations. (submitted by Larena Hoeber)

The trustees are supposed to give advice, but also provide "oversight and strategic direction to Huskies Athletics," according to the terms of reference document. It states trustees are also responsible for annual and five-year budgets, performance reviews of the chief athletics officer and many other areas.

Board members say the document proves Stoicheff's version is inaccurate.

"We had a hands-on ability to get at the untapped potential of Huskie Athletics," Juba said.

Stoicheff was not available for comment Thursday.

University of Regina Prof. Larena Hoeber said in an email the documents "suggest a more active role in these activities beyond just advising."

Hoeber, whose specialities include power relationships in sports organizations, said developing strategic plans and budgeting are significant responsibilities.

"It either was a misunderstanding, or the university changed how they wanted to use these trustees," she said.

Brock University Prof. Shannon Kerwin is an expert in sport management. (submitted by Shannon Kerwin)

Brock University sport management Prof. Shannon Kerwin said in an email that the document "would imply that there is/was intended to be some power in the Board's recommendations."

Kerwin and Hoeber said the rift created between the university and some of its most illustrious alumni is significant.

Stoicheff, or someone in senior U of S ranks, needs to reach out to these frustrated alumni, Kerwin said. She said "role ambiguity" is a common source of conflict.

"If there's that confusion, and when you have people who are power-players, the level of conflict might be intensified," she said.

As for Juba, he said he remains proud of Huskie Athletes and coaches.

"I am still a big believer and supporter of Huskie Athletics," he said. "I'll just return to my 'advisory role' in the stands."