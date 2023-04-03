University of Saskatchewan researchers intensify efforts to track disease in caribou

University of Saskatchewan researchers will be stepping up their efforts to track chronic wasting disease in the north.

A news conference was held Monday at the U of S to announce $90,000 in new funding from the provincial government.

U of S Prof. Phil McLoughlin says a new graduate student will be hired and that a detailed transmission map using radio collars and cameras will be developed.

"This is important. It allows us to expand and increase our capacity to study a question we've already been tackling from different angles," he said.

McLoughlin and others say climate change is causing deer to expand their range northward. That's causing potential overlap in habitat with caribou.

He would like to investigate whether, or how rapidly, chronic wasting disease and other diseases are being transferred from deer to woodland caribou.

"We know there are still some hot spots in the region around mule deer populations, white-tailed deer populations, wild elk populations," he said. "In the north, we still have very little understanding of the transmission probability into caribou and moose populations."

Woodland caribou are considered a species at risk.