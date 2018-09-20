Man arrested after alleged threats toward U of S

Saskatoon police have made an arrest after threats were allegedly made online against the University of Saskatchewan.

The 24-year-old man was was arrested on campus Thursday morning. Police located his vehicle just before 9 a.m. CST near Wiggins Avenue and Aird Street, according to a news release.

The alleged threats were made through social media, according to police, but neither the police nor the university spoke about the nature of the comments.

The university said campus remains open to the public and any concerns should be reported to the U of S protective services.