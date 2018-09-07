U of S to become new home of Institute of Indigenous Peoples' Health

The Institute of Indigenous Peoples' Health will make its new home in Saskatoon at the University of Saskatchewan.

Formerly located in Sudbury, Ont., the institute will start operating in Saskatoon on Oct. 1.

Carrie Bourassa serves as the institute's scientific director. She'll have four staff. She'll also be joining the faculty in the department of community health and epidemiology.

Before becoming the institute's scientific director, Bourassa spent more than 15 years as a professor of Indigenous health studies at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue to serve Indigenous communities at the University of Saskatchewan," Bourassa said in a release.

"We are focusing on privileging Indigenous knowledges and community-based research and ensuring that Indigenous communities across Canada are determining the research agenda."

Later this year, the institute will reveal its five-year strategic plan. According to a release, the plan will be driven by community engagement.