U of S Huskies beat Calgary to capture first Hardy Cup since 2006

The Saskatchewan Huskies are riding high after capturing their first Hardy Cup championship since 2006.

The Huskies took on the previously undefeated Calgary Dions at McMahon Stadium in the Canada West playoffs, and came out with the 43 - 18 win.

Huskies' head coach Scott Flory said after the team's last loss to the University of British Columbia, he stressed the team's fifth-years had to be its best players. Those veteran players got the message Saturday, he said.

"I believe in these guys all the time – I have nothing but the utmost faith in them because they believe in themselves and each other," Flory said in a press release. "We're a team, and we preach that all the time. These guys just keep fighting."

University of Saskatchewan Huskies' Tyler Chow is chased by the University of Calgary Dinos' defence during first half Hardy Cup CWUAA championship football action in Calgary, Saturday. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press)

Canada West player of the year Adam Sinagra threw four interceptions on the day, while fifth-year Huskie Tyler Chow rumbled 24 times for 222 yards, the third-highest single game total in Huskies history.



Saskatchewan (7 - 3) will now face the top ranked Western (10 - 0) in the U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl, next Saturday in London, Ont. The winner will advance to the Vanier Cup.