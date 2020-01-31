U of S researchers giving new purpose to vegan egg replacement aquafaba

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have been busy in the lab, and kitchen, testing out a vegan egg replacement made from chickpea water.

The viscous liquid derived from chickpeas is called aquafaba.

The rise of aquafaba is unconventional because it wasn't developed in a food lab, but rather by a French vegan food blogger a few years ago.

U of S plant sciences professor Martin Reaney became interested in aquafaba when his daughter, who was working in a downtown restaurant, told him about an artificial ice cream they were making with the chickpea water.

"I was totally surprised that they could actually do this," Reaney said. "It's a really difficult thing to do."

The idea intrigued Reaney so much he had PhD biological engineering student Yue He research aquafaba as part of her Master's degree.

Meringue icing is one of the recipes the research team has worked on using aquafaba. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

Its foaming qualities can be used as an egg replacement in things like sponge cake. It also has emulsion properties that can be used to produce products like mayonnaise, salad dressing, cheese and ice cream.

Reaney said the problem with aquafaba is its inconsistency, meaning you can't count on it to perform the same way each time in recipes.

He's research inludes working to find what chickpea works best and to create standardized aquafaba.

"It's very difficult to get it just right because not all chickpeas are the same," Reaney said. "And so that's where He has come in trying to standardize it."

The product she has come up with is a powder that will be stable and easy to get to market, He said. Then users just need to add water to the powder before cooking with it.

Reaney said the potential market for aquafaba is huge as it appeals to anyone that's looking for a vegan source or who is allergic to eggs.

"It gives them a lot of opportunities to have the same texture, feel and product quality that you'd see in an egg," Reaney said. "They can use it at home or it could be actually incorporated into food products and then sold as an egg free product."

Rana Moustafa, a research associate who is also part of the research team, pointed out that it also gives new purpose to a product that was normally disposed.

"We wanted to transfer this material from food waste to valuable food ingredient additive," Moustafa said.

A team has been taking the water that chickpeas are cooked in and stabilizing it for use as an egg replacement. 2:36

"More and more people are choosing to be vegans for their personal lifestyle or health," He added. "So an Aquafaba product will mean more food options for people."

The product is also a perfect fit for Saskatchewan because we grow plenty of chickpeas.

Reaney is in talks with companies in hopes of manufacturing a commercial product in the province.

"There's a lot of advantages to doing it here because we have the resources and really high quality products from our farmers," Reaney said.

They hope to have a product become commercially available within a couple of years.